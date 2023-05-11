@JeremyECrawford Can sorcerers replace their known cantrips for other sorcerer cantrips when they level up, or can they only do that with known sorcerer spells of first level or higher?
— adamTwright (@adamTwright) March 16, 2018
The sorcerer's Spellcasting trait lets you replace a sorcerer spell you know when you reach a new level in the class. The spell must be of a level for which you have spell slots, which means it can't be a cantrip; cantrips don't use spell slots. #DnD https://t.co/JOOJhsc5qA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018