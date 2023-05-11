@JeremyECrawford Can sorcerers replace their known cantrips for other sorcerer cantrips when they level up, or can they only do that with known sorcerer spells of first level or higher?

The sorcerer's Spellcasting trait lets you replace a sorcerer spell you know when you reach a new level in the class. The spell must be of a level for which you have spell slots, which means it can't be a cantrip; cantrips don't use spell slots. #DnD https://t.co/JOOJhsc5qA

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018