Can shocking grasp spell be used with two weapon fighting?

@JeremyECrawford can shocking grasp spell be used w/ two weapon fighting?
— Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) September 21, 2015
The two-weapon fighting rule (PH, 195) works with melee weapons, not spells. #DnD https://t.co/hpDbLmmeBb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015
