@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can readied attack "when the enemy moves away" be avoided by Disengage?

Taking the Disengage action has only one effect: you don't provoke opportunity attacks for the rest of the turn. The Disengage action has no effect on reactions of other sorts. #DnD https://t.co/pXlGBkFigj

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018