@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can PC attune & use an unidentified magic item? If so does PC learn all features of said item? — Brian Anderson (@briananderson83) May 9, 2016

@briananderson83 @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford I believe so, yes. With ID'ing you run the risk of invoking a curse or somesuch — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 10, 2016

If you attune to an item you haven't identified, you don't necessarily know all of its properties. #DnD https://t.co/vbRmAP1k1s — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016