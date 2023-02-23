Here I am, riding the bus home, wondering: can multiclass druid/rogues sneak attack in wildshape?@JeremyECrawford and/or @ChrisPerkinsDnD, help me out! When you get home, look up the Sneak Attack feature, and you'll see that it requires weapons that beast forms lack.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 15, 2017