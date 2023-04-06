Can Magic Initiate attune to Staff of Power or must he take level in wizard?

@JeremyECrawford Hair splitting question: can eldritch knight with magic initiate wizard attune to staff of power or must he take level in wizard?
— David Perlman (@e4_a_twtr) March 6, 2018
If you aren't a spellcaster when you take the Magic Initiate feat, you become a spellcaster. But the feat doesn't turn you into a bard, cleric, druid, sorcerer, warlock, or wizard. You'll need to multiclass for that sort of transformation. ✨ #DnD https://t.co/LKFTmGPRp6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 7, 2018
What about spell scrolls? Can an Eldritch Knight use wizard spell scrolls. What about a magic initiate?
— David Coffron (@dcoffron) March 7, 2018
Curious whether eldritch knights can use wizard spell scrolls? Search for "eldritch knight" in the Sage Advice Compendium (Hint: they can use them): https://t.co/nlIvbEC7D7 #DnD https://t.co/tkVywSCdHf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 8, 2018