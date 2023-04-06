Can Magic Initiate attune to Staff of Power or must he take level in wizard?

@JeremyECrawford Hair splitting question: can eldritch knight with magic initiate wizard attune to staff of power or must he take level in wizard? — David Perlman (@e4_a_twtr) March 6, 2018

If you aren't a spellcaster when you take the Magic Initiate feat, you become a spellcaster. But the feat doesn't turn you into a bard, cleric, druid, sorcerer, warlock, or wizard. You'll need to multiclass for that sort of transformation. ✨ #DnD https://t.co/LKFTmGPRp6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 7, 2018

What about spell scrolls? Can an Eldritch Knight use wizard spell scrolls. What about a magic initiate? — David Coffron (@dcoffron) March 7, 2018