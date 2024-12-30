@JeremyECrawford can legendary resistances bypass portent dice? How does that interaction play out RAW and RAI?
Legendary Resistance is used in response to failing a saving throw. The trait doesn't care how that save was failed. #DnD https://t.co/TRVTUoykS3
@Mister_Karlskyso our wiz sees the fail in his portent and then it passes anyway? Like a big aul scary legendary? It is, indeed, legendary.
Wizard should be able to count how many legendary resistance have been used and be smart enough not to waste portent.
The catch to that is if you have a DM that is trying to make it more realistic they may not tell you if a LR was used. They can just say “I made it”
I think I would look for a candle of invocation and have A Cleric Spam Command “Submit” to burn resistance.