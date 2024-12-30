@JeremyECrawford can legendary resistances bypass portent dice? How does that interaction play out RAW and RAI? — Karl Quigley (@Mister_Karlsky) January 31, 2017

Legendary Resistance is used in response to failing a saving throw. The trait doesn't care how that save was failed. #DnD https://t.co/TRVTUoykS3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2017