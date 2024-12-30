Can legendary resistances bypass portent dice?

2 thoughts on “Can legendary resistances bypass portent dice?

  1. Alex says:

    Wizard should be able to count how many legendary resistance have been used and be smart enough not to waste portent.

    Reply
    • Nicholas G May says:

      The catch to that is if you have a DM that is trying to make it more realistic they may not tell you if a LR was used. They can just say “I made it”
      I think I would look for a candle of invocation and have A Cleric Spam Command “Submit” to burn resistance.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.