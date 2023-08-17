But can I yell "Attack!!" and have all my minions swarm a single target? 🤔, as a bonus action. https://t.co/WjkAf96uUj — Shea C Reinke (@SheaReinke) December 4, 2019

In D&D, yelling, crying, whispering sweet nothings, and having a chat require no action at all. #DnD https://t.co/QjMOcdgMDr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2019

Bro, 🧐 that's not what I meant.. "Can I command multiple minions with one bonus action, if it is a same command to all the minions?" — Shea C Reinke (@SheaReinke) December 4, 2019

An action/bonus action/reaction does only what it says it does. For example, if you have a bonus action that says, "You can command these zombies as a bonus action." That bonus action commands only those zombies. #DnD https://t.co/DfhsKclaRD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2019

I always cry as a bonus action — Phill Kersey Gaston (@PhillKersey) December 5, 2019

No need to waste your bonus action in D&D on tears. You can cry while you walk, attack, cast spells, or do just about anything else. I cry while eating popcorn and watching a movie—that’s three things at once! 😭 #DnD https://t.co/xeecUD0Q9F — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2019