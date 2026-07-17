@JeremyECrawford Can I use menacing attack without a weapon, as like unarmed strike? Unarmed strike count as Weapon Attack? Please help! — Ricardo V.A. Pinto (@RicardoVAP) April 20, 2016

An unarmed strike counts as a melee weapon attack. #DnD https://t.co/QxiSb5o9i1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford, Yes. But our doubt is if Unarmed Strikes count as "Weapon Attacks", so we could use Fighter maneuvers with punches. — Oberon (@Oberon_Ingwe) April 20, 2016

Weapon attacks fall into two categories: melee and ranged. Anything in those categories is a weapon attack. #DnD https://t.co/ThAYceUe7y — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2016