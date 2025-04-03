@JeremyECrawford Can I use a Staff of Frost as Quarterstaff (the text didn’t say “you can”)? If yes, it does count as a magic melee weapon?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) November 17, 2016
A magic staff can be used as a quarterstaff, unless its text says otherwise (see DMG, 140). It is a magic weapon. #DnD https://t.co/lUAIZTAFts
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @DerynDraconis how about rod with flanged head like rod of alertness? is it a defacto mace?
— Dave W (@makapala) November 23, 2016
Rods don't have a rule that says they count as weapons. Staffs do (see DMG, 140). #DnD https://t.co/bZ78ElK0qG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016
@LexStarwalkerThat makes sense. A rod isn’t necessarily a mace, but a staff is a staff. 😉 Precisely.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016