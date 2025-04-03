@JeremyECrawford Can I use a Staff of Frost as Quarterstaff (the text didn’t say “you can”)? If yes, it does count as a magic melee weapon? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) November 17, 2016

A magic staff can be used as a quarterstaff, unless its text says otherwise (see DMG, 140). It is a magic weapon. #DnD https://t.co/lUAIZTAFts — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @DerynDraconis how about rod with flanged head like rod of alertness? is it a defacto mace? — Dave W (@makapala) November 23, 2016

Rods don't have a rule that says they count as weapons. Staffs do (see DMG, 140). #DnD https://t.co/bZ78ElK0qG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016