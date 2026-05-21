Can I Revify a killed zombie?

@JeremyECrawford Another FB group question. Fighter dies from death tyrant, raised as zombie, killed, revivify w/in 1 min, does that work?
— James RePass (@jprepo1) March 15, 2016
If you cast revivify on a zombie, the creature returns as a zombie. The spell doesn't change creature type. #DnD https://t.co/juPfcUkh9x
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford "The creature returns to life" restores a destroyed undead to it's active undead status?!
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 15, 2016
Raise dead has no effect on undead. But revivify revives any type of creature. #DnD https://t.co/dbaDlR1FQj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So, Revivify isn't like a tiny resurrection, it restores life/animation to anything, even constructs?
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 15, 2016
@Dan_Dillon_1 Yes, any creature type.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawfordWow! Construct-creators rejoice, your playstyle is now (semi) viable! Thanks for the clarity, my incredulity was strong. Creature dies to wraith, spirit rises as specter. Kill specter, cast Revivify on creature's corpse. What gets revived?
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 15, 2016
@Dan_Dillon_1 A specter.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016