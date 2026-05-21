Can I Revify a killed zombie?

@JeremyECrawford Another FB group question. Fighter dies from death tyrant, raised as zombie, killed, revivify w/in 1 min, does that work? — James RePass (@jprepo1) March 15, 2016

If you cast revivify on a zombie, the creature returns as a zombie. The spell doesn't change creature type. #DnD https://t.co/juPfcUkh9x — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford "The creature returns to life" restores a destroyed undead to it's active undead status?! — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 15, 2016

Raise dead has no effect on undead. But revivify revives any type of creature. #DnD https://t.co/dbaDlR1FQj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So, Revivify isn't like a tiny resurrection, it restores life/animation to anything, even constructs? — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 15, 2016