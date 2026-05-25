Can I rest while Melded into Stone spell?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls help me out with this: Can a player declare rest while melded into stone (spell)? The condition is appropriate? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) February 28, 2016

You can totally rest while under that spell. You'd sleep like a stone. https://t.co/fHM3E6WwMx — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 29, 2016