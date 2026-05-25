Can I rest while Melded into Stone spell?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls help me out with this: Can a player declare rest while melded into stone (spell)? The condition is appropriate?
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) February 28, 2016
You can totally rest while under that spell. You'd sleep like a stone. https://t.co/fHM3E6WwMx
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 29, 2016
@MtS_DesignerTks for the reply. This spell only works for the caster? Is ‘Touch’ not “Self” but lacks the “willing creature” thing right?. correct – touch range refers to the stone or surface touched
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 29, 2016