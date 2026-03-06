Can I feign unconsciousness or death?

@matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD Greetings! #DnD Q:when faced w indomitable foe,can 1 feign unconsciousness/death 2surprise attack? At 1 HP?
— genghis galahad (@genghisgalahad2) January 16, 2016
I would allow a character to play dead. Charisma (Deception) check contested by Wisdom (Insight or Perception). https://t.co/lsT69ivSTL
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 16, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @genghisgalahad2 @matthewmercer Would Wisdom (Medicine) make sense in addition to see through that particular ruse?
— Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) January 16, 2016
Yes, if the creature being fooled was close enough to, say, detect a pulse. https://t.co/pVbya5HbKa
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 16, 2016