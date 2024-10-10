@JeremyECrawford Ah makes sense.

My question was basically this:

Can i command my Find Steed mount attack seperately while not mounted? — Elric (@Velocirainbow) July 17, 2016

Find steed: you can command your steed however you like while you're not mounted. #DnD https://t.co/83pdnsaV0Y — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2016