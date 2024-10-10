@JeremyECrawford Ah makes sense.
My question was basically this:
Can i command my Find Steed mount attack seperately while not mounted?
— Elric (@Velocirainbow) July 17, 2016
Find steed: you can command your steed however you like while you're not mounted. #DnD https://t.co/83pdnsaV0Y
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2016
@Velocirainbowexcellent.
And will it follow the commands to the best of its ability? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2016
2 thoughts on “Can I command my Find Steed mount attack seperately while not mounted?”
So in essence the second level Paladin spell “Find Steed” does two things. One: It allows the Paladin at fifth level to save 400gp and not have to purchase a Warhorse (or other mount) or constantly sink money into replacing slain mounts (we all saw Braveheart I assume…like it or hate it) and Two: it creates an intelligent companion animal that can be “directed” by the Paladin to assist him in combat via a telepathic bond (communicating is a free action). The spell seems poorly worded and also poorly constructed in its intent to replace the class feature of the previous editions Paladin Class feature.
@JeremyECrawford I’m curious about the wording for Find Steed. It suggests that after dismissing the steed you have to recast the spell to get it back while with Find Familiar it only requires an action.
I’m just thinking of the battle weary paladin crawling out of the Dungeon exhausted, near dead, out of spell slots having to finish a long rest before he can summon his companion.