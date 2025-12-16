@JeremyECrawford Can I cast telekinesis to attack with a melee weapon in one turn? Or is the spell 1 action and attack another action?
— Just call me Mak (@Makian) November 20, 2015
Telekinesis lets you move or manipulate its target as part of the action you use to cast the spell. #DnD https://t.co/1uqeBEuZtd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
2 thoughts on “Can I cast telekinesis to attack with a melee weapon in one turn?”
Can i use TK to slam one creature into another or group of others (as TK movement allows for)? What would the effect/damage be for the ctreatures involvedplease?
What are some examples of things you can not grab from someone using telekinesis?