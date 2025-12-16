Can I cast telekinesis to attack with a melee weapon in one turn?

2 thoughts on “Can I cast telekinesis to attack with a melee weapon in one turn?

  1. Trance Kat says:

    Can i use TK to slam one creature into another or group of others (as TK movement allows for)? What would the effect/damage be for the ctreatures involvedplease?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.