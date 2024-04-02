Can I ask how rich are persons like Manshoon, Maaril, Malchor, Harpell, Szass Tam?

Once again, thanks in advance- Can I ask how rich (coins and other liquid assets) are persons like Manshoon, Maaril, Malchor….. Harpell, Szass Tam? Millions? tens of millions? ~ Thanks GG — Gareth ! (@garethgarfoot) July 10, 2017

Thanks to non-liquid assets (property) and influence/domination/menace, which allow all powerful mages (who want to) to control things… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 10, 2017

…without owning them. For example, Szass Tam owns very little of Thay, but CONTROLS much of it. AND Thayan enclaves all over Faerun. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 10, 2017

You know the old saying: "If you can count it, you're not really rich?" Applies here; few wizards, once they pass the "can I feed and… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 10, 2017

…shelter myself?" threshold, care about wealth. Possessing every scrap of MAGIC, now… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 10, 2017