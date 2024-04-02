Can I ask how rich are persons like Manshoon, Maaril, Malchor, Harpell, Szass Tam?

Once again, thanks in advance- Can I ask how rich (coins and other liquid assets) are persons like Manshoon, Maaril, Malchor….. Harpell, Szass Tam? Millions? tens of millions? ~ Thanks GG
Thanks to non-liquid assets (property) and influence/domination/menace, which allow all powerful mages (who want to) to control things…
…without owning them. For example, Szass Tam owns very little of Thay, but CONTROLS much of it. AND Thayan enclaves all over Faerun.
You know the old saying: "If you can count it, you're not really rich?" Applies here; few wizards, once they pass the "can I feed and…
…shelter myself?" threshold, care about wealth. Possessing every scrap of MAGIC, now…
Once again, and as always many thanks. I love to hear snippets of realmslore about my favourites. I hope the questions are not a bother. ~GGOh, no, I love talking Realmslore. Sometimes I have to duck queries when I know something that can't yet be divulged due to NDAs, though.
