Can I add strength damage to an attack with a torch?

One thought on “Can I add strength damage to an attack with a torch?

  1. mal.brood says:

    I would say no. A torch is a lightweight stick thats not at all suitable as a club (which relies on weight and hardness). A single strike would shatter a torch and rid you of the primary reason its a weapon at all:fire.

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