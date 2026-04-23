@GreoRoderaA fighter hits a creature with a torch, does the fighter add their strength modifier to the fire damage? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 22, 2016
@GreoRoderaA fighter hits a creature with a torch, does the fighter add their strength modifier to the fire damage? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 22, 2016
One thought on “Can I add strength damage to an attack with a torch?”
I would say no. A torch is a lightweight stick thats not at all suitable as a club (which relies on weight and hardness). A single strike would shatter a torch and rid you of the primary reason its a weapon at all:fire.