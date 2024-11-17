@JeremyECrawford if initiative is dex check, can hex give dis on initiative if cast B4 first round? Also do people know they are hexed? Thx!
— Tim D (@TheNamesNewanda) September 27, 2016
Hex, like most spells, can be cast outside combat. The target notices the spell when the spell's effects occur. #DnD https://t.co/3Y7shFrMkn
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2016
@mblaine77does the caster know if the hex has taken affect? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 27, 2016
3 thoughts on “Can Hex give disadvantage on initiative if cast before first round?”
But he didn’t answer the initiative question.
Initiative *is* an ability check…
As TadenRif above stated, rolling Initiative is a DEX ability check; therefore, a target under the effect of Hex (targeting DEX) would have their Initiative adversely affected. (Admittedly, JC *does* have the annoying habit of not directly answering aspects of a question when, as he has indicated before, there is a “follow-through” of rules/mechanics involved, as it is in this case. But still… a direct answer/clarification would be *so* much more useful/helpful relative to clarification questions….)