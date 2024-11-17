Can Hex give disadvantage on initiative if cast before first round?

3 thoughts on “Can Hex give disadvantage on initiative if cast before first round?

    • tideoftime says:

      As TadenRif above stated, rolling Initiative is a DEX ability check; therefore, a target under the effect of Hex (targeting DEX) would have their Initiative adversely affected. (Admittedly, JC *does* have the annoying habit of not directly answering aspects of a question when, as he has indicated before, there is a “follow-through” of rules/mechanics involved, as it is in this case. But still… a direct answer/clarification would be *so* much more useful/helpful relative to clarification questions….)

