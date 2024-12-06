@JeremyECrawford can giant crabs really grapple any size creature? No restriction in stat block.
If a spell, class feature, monster ability, or other effect lets you target a creature and doesn't specify size, any size will do. #DnD https://t.co/vQBaMZ5b9v
@JeremyECrawford The PHB specifies grappling caps at one size larger. and larger creatures auto-succeed escape checks (w/o grappling feat).
See the sidebar "Grappling Rules for Monsters" in the Monster Manual (p. 11). The size material in the PH is irrelevant to those rules. #DnD https://t.co/RlhIiKyPJd
@JeremyECrawford is it intentional that the giant crab can grapple anything, or just RAW?
If we intend for a monster ability to have a size limitation, we note that fact in the ability. #DnD https://t.co/JgQJ5OIrcX
