@JeremyECrawford can giant crabs really grapple any size creature? No restriction in stat block. — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) October 25, 2016

If a spell, class feature, monster ability, or other effect lets you target a creature and doesn't specify size, any size will do. #DnD https://t.co/vQBaMZ5b9v — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford The PHB specifies grappling caps at one size larger. and larger creatures auto-succeed escape checks (w/o grappling feat). — Nick Miller (@Millatron81) October 25, 2016

See the sidebar "Grappling Rules for Monsters" in the Monster Manual (p. 11). The size material in the PH is irrelevant to those rules. #DnD https://t.co/RlhIiKyPJd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford is it intentional that the giant crab can grapple anything, or just RAW? — Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) October 25, 2016