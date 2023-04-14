@JeremyECrawford Can Forge Clerics Channel Divinity create common magical items or turn existing items into them? And if so since they have a value of 50gp each can forge clerics make items that are 2 common magic items combined for instance Pole of Angling and Pole of Collapsing
— Ryan Scanlon (@RyanScanlonST) January 7, 2018
The second sentence of Artisan's Blessing says you're making a nonmagical item. That means you're not making a magic item. #DnD https://t.co/fy3xscDKSo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 8, 2018