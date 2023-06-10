Can Eldritch Strike impose disadvantage on a saving throw for a spell you had previously cast?

Eldritch Strike imposes disadvantage on the next saving throw the target makes against a spell you cast. This benefit expires at the end of your next turn, and it works against a spell you cast at any point. The key is that the save is made before the end of your next turn. #DnD https://t.co/JJVjjFs1wm

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2018