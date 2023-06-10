Can Eldritch Strike impose disadvantage on a saving throw for a spell you had previously cast?

One thought on “Can Eldritch Strike impose disadvantage on a saving throw for a spell you had previously cast?

  1. D. Walker says:

    I’m honestly flabbergasted.

    The text reads as follows: “When you hit a creature with a weapon attack, that creature has disadvantage on the next saving throw it makes against a spell you cast before the end of your next turn.”

    In standard English grammar, that means the creature has disadvantage against spells that are cast AFTER you hit the creature, but BEFORE the end of your next turn.

    To achieve the meaning Mr. Crawford suggests, it would need to be worded as: “…that creature has disadvantage on the next saving throw it makes against a spell you cast UNTIL the end of your next turn.”

