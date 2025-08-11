Can Druid in Elemental shape cast spells?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Q2: You said druids in elemental form can speak. Can they cast spells? Use a focus? Somatic?
— William Boldt (@william_boldt) August 19, 2015
@william_boldt @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford nope, no spellcasting
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 20, 2015
A druid can cast spells in a Wild Shape form upon gaining Beast Spells at 18th level. https://t.co/77IEZbjSNb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 19, 2015
