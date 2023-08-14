Pleading to higher powers.
Can Dragonborn have tails?
I say yes, see Arkhan the Cruel by @JoeManganiello @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls #DnD
— Kristy 🔜 Animal Sidekicks on DMs Guild 11/4! (@Glassflippers) October 30, 2019
I think it’s up to your world & the DMs lore. In the dragon-centric home game I run, Half-Dragons & Dragonborn are the same & born of the Queen’s blessing & thus are related to dragons as are Draconic Sorcerers. I do give my Dragonborn/Half-Dragon NPCs more power to their breath.
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019
…plus Draconic features… and that’s right, you guessed it, tails.
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019
I love the idea of improving their breath weapons. I honestly wouldn’t mind if they could have their tail be an unarmed strike option with a damage boost. I only boost the NPC breath weapons in keeping with the established Half-Dragon stats. PC Dragonborns don’t get a boost or an extra tail attack. The tail and Draconic features are flavor only. BUT Perkins and I do agree that Dragonborn breath costs a bonus action not an action.
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019
Customizing the look of your D&D character is a key part of the character-creation process (see PLAYER'S HANDBOOK, page 121). Check with your DM if you think a customization might go too far, but few DMs will object as long as a characteristic gives no new abilities. #DnD https://t.co/iVJgwKDzVJ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 30, 2019
3 thoughts on “Can Dragonborn have tails?”
I once played a half dragon going of the rules for is in 2nd edition. To be fair to other players in the group I had no wings but claws that let me tunnel and grab people.
Its up to your gm. If you go by the phb on the dragonborn race page then no.
I think it’s up to whether you wanna be able to sit down like everyone else in a normal chair lol