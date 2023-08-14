Pleading to higher powers. Can Dragonborn have tails? I say yes, see Arkhan the Cruel by @JoeManganiello @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls #DnD — Kristy 🔜 Animal Sidekicks on DMs Guild 11/4! (@Glassflippers) October 30, 2019

I think it’s up to your world & the DMs lore. In the dragon-centric home game I run, Half-Dragons & Dragonborn are the same & born of the Queen’s blessing & thus are related to dragons as are Draconic Sorcerers. I do give my Dragonborn/Half-Dragon NPCs more power to their breath. — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019

…plus Draconic features… and that’s right, you guessed it, tails. — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019

I love the idea of improving their breath weapons. I honestly wouldn’t mind if they could have their tail be an unarmed strike option with a damage boost. I only boost the NPC breath weapons in keeping with the established Half-Dragon stats. PC Dragonborns don’t get a boost or an extra tail attack. The tail and Draconic features are flavor only. BUT Perkins and I do agree that Dragonborn breath costs a bonus action not an action. — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 31, 2019