Can Dragonborn have tails?

3 thoughts on “Can Dragonborn have tails?

  1. Tjaccol says:

    I once played a half dragon going of the rules for is in 2nd edition. To be fair to other players in the group I had no wings but claws that let me tunnel and grab people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.