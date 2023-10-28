@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Can Cutting Words affect Initiative Rolls? I know Jack Of All Trades affects it, so I'm curious about this interaction
— Jacob Is Angry At COVID (@SageOfSong) August 9, 2020
The bard's Cutting Words feature in D&D can affect another creature's ability check.
When a creature rolls initiative, it's making a Dexterity check—a type of ability check.
Cutting Words can therefore affect a creature's initiative roll. #DnD https://t.co/hW0sxWdWJH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020