Can Comprehend Languages understand Thieves’ cant?

@JeremyECrawford can someone use comprehend languages or a similar spell to understand Thieves' Cant?
— John (@TheOfficialZIN) September 9, 2016
Comprehend languages reveals literal meaning. Thieves' cant is all allusion. Result: misleading translation #DnD https://t.co/iX5VDHOp1J
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2016
@JeremyECrawford darmok and jilad at tenagra. fafhrd and the grey mouser, taking the dogs for a walk.
— adam koebel (@skinnyghost) September 9, 2016
@skinnyghost That's exactly it!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2016