@JeremyECrawford can bless potentially turn a roll of 16, 17, 18, or 19 into a natural 20, or is the effect different than cutting words? — Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) February 2, 2016

The bless spell adds to a roll's total. It can't make the d20 roll a 20. #DnD https://t.co/jyWXXUxcm9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2016