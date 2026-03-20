@JeremyECrawford can bless potentially turn a roll of 16, 17, 18, or 19 into a natural 20, or is the effect different than cutting words?
— Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) February 2, 2016
The bless spell adds to a roll's total. It can't make the d20 roll a 20. #DnD https://t.co/jyWXXUxcm9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2016
@ClydeHumphreyJr @BobbyBarbarianthus the issue with the odd ruling that Cutting Words can *change the original die roll* I'll look up whatever I wrote about cutting words. If I wrote something silly, I'll emend it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016