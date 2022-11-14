@SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can Bigby's do more then the effects listed on the spell description? (E.g throw friend)
The DM is always free to let spells, class features, etc. do things not specified in the rules, especially to reward creative play. #DnD https://t.co/agj9orUeiv
it's up to the DM – I'd allow creative use of it, but we don't try to make rules for all of that stuff (would bloat the game)
