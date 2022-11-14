@SageAdviceDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can Bigby's do more then the effects listed on the spell description? (E.g throw friend) — Han (@limhan24) August 11, 2017

The DM is always free to let spells, class features, etc. do things not specified in the rules, especially to reward creative play. #DnD https://t.co/agj9orUeiv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2017