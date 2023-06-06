@JeremyECrawford Can Barbarians rage during a rage to extend the duration, or do they need a split moment break? Looking at RAW, I don't see a clear answer. Furthermore, if so, does that make a lvl 20 Fanatic Barbarian effectively un-killable? — Caelan Trogdon (@Bontallion) April 13, 2018

The Rage feature doesn't prohibit you from starting a rage while you're raging. #DnD https://t.co/NU15qbZ0DE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018

But do rages stack? — Robin Goodfellow (@8Bit_Misdreavus) April 13, 2018

A class feature doesn't stack with itself. In fact, nothing in the game that has the same name stacks. #DnD https://t.co/BaOvQRzeo2 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018