@JeremyECrawford Can Barbarians rage during a rage to extend the duration, or do they need a split moment break? Looking at RAW, I don't see a clear answer. Furthermore, if so, does that make a lvl 20 Fanatic Barbarian effectively un-killable?
— Caelan Trogdon (@Bontallion) April 13, 2018
The Rage feature doesn't prohibit you from starting a rage while you're raging. #DnD https://t.co/NU15qbZ0DE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018
But do rages stack?
— Robin Goodfellow (@8Bit_Misdreavus) April 13, 2018
A class feature doesn't stack with itself. In fact, nothing in the game that has the same name stacks. #DnD https://t.co/BaOvQRzeo2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018