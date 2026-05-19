Can Arcane Trickster Rogue copy spells into spellbook? – Update

@NatSLGearyWould you say an Arcane Trickster Rogue can copy spells into his/her spellbook as a Wizard does? yes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 25, 2016

@NatSLGeary @mikemearls I remember @JeremyECrawford rules differently. Something like EK and AT do not have spellbook. — Knoll (@Knoll68028721) April 6, 2016