@JeremyECrawford can an elf concentrate on a spell while meditating (long rest)? — Grumblin' Grandpa (@GrumblinGrandpa) March 10, 2017

No rule prevents an elf from concentrating while using the Trance trait. #DnD https://t.co/6pyvimyzWk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017

The concentration rule lists the things that end concentration. Trance doesn't qualify as any of those things. #DnD https://t.co/jmABwngqNG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017

@Dan_Dillon_1 @armando_dovalMostly just musing on the nature of Trance, touching on rest/sleep in general. Outside rules set. I understand. When wondering whether X ends Y and Y is only ended by Z, the key is determining whether X = Z. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017