Can a wizard Diviner declare portent after the die has been rolled?

@JeremyECrawford Can a diviner declare portent after the die has been rolled? Or only before? Thanks! — Eugene Marshall (@eugenemarshall) March 24, 2016

Using Portent: "You must choose to do so before the roll" (PH, 116). #DnD https://t.co/JjEbngBkI3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Sorry, follow up: and does diviner's portent replace roll only or roll plus modifiers? Thanks again. — Eugene Marshall (@eugenemarshall) March 24, 2016