Can a wizard Diviner declare portent after the die has been rolled?

@JeremyECrawford Can a diviner declare portent after the die has been rolled? Or only before? Thanks!
— Eugene Marshall (@eugenemarshall) March 24, 2016
Using Portent: "You must choose to do so before the roll" (PH, 116). #DnD https://t.co/JjEbngBkI3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Sorry, follow up: and does diviner's portent replace roll only or roll plus modifiers? Thanks again.
— Eugene Marshall (@eugenemarshall) March 24, 2016
A Portent roll replaces a d20 roll, not modifiers. #DnD https://t.co/yQ2qOJ9nt1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016