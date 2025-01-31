Can a wizard cast Green-Flame Blade outside of a silenced area?

  1. Rob says:

    Moving Between Attacks doesn’t apply here as there A not multiple attacks involved, nor is the attack action being used. The question really is “can you move in between using the Cast a Spell action, and the melee attack that is required as part of the casting of said spell?”

