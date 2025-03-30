@JeremyECrawford Can a wiz target empty air with fireball or does it need to hit something solid to detonate? Are air bursts legal? — Derrick (@Scyllan8) December 29, 2016

Fireball requires you to choose its point of origin. Its text doesn't require that point to be on an object. A point in space is fine. #DnD https://t.co/g4piX26DlV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 4, 2017