@JeremyECrawford Please, answer :

Can a warlock/sorcerer covert sorcery points to warlock spell slots? — Mourisse (@Tio_Mou) October 19, 2016

Multiclassing: Spell slots from Spellcasting and Pact Magic are interchangeable (PH, 164). Flexible Casting cares about slot level. #DnD https://t.co/oaTsJK0zl0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016

@74_amos @Tio_Mouso the answer is no but you can use your sorcerer spell slots to cast so it kind of doesn’t matter Exactly. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Tio_Mou Are the new converted warlock spell slots recovered on a short rest? — Azuro (@gandhi39) October 19, 2016