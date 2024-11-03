@JeremyECrawford Please, answer :
Can a warlock/sorcerer covert sorcery points to warlock spell slots?
— Mourisse (@Tio_Mou) October 19, 2016
Multiclassing: Spell slots from Spellcasting and Pact Magic are interchangeable (PH, 164). Flexible Casting cares about slot level. #DnD https://t.co/oaTsJK0zl0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016
@74_amos @Tio_Mouso the answer is no but you can use your sorcerer spell slots to cast so it kind of doesn’t matter Exactly.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Tio_Mou Are the new converted warlock spell slots recovered on a short rest?
— Azuro (@gandhi39) October 19, 2016
Multiclassing/Flexible Casting/Pact Magic: Sorcery points can create a slot that's used with Pact Magic. It's not a "warlock slot." #DnD https://t.co/TG9CacAUnb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016