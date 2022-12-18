Can a tabaxi quadruple his speed if he dashes and uses feline agility in the same turn?
Feline Agility and Dash can be used on the same turn. (A technicality: you’re potentially quadrupling your movement, not your speed.) #DnD https://t.co/NNZuy7DyEm
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 5, 2017
Your resolute attention to detail is beyond commendable Crawford. Aw, thanks!
I still don’t know what that means Dash doesn’t multiply your speed, which means it has no effect on other things in the game that use your speed.
