Can a tabaxi quadruple his speed if he dashes and uses feline agility in the same turn?

Feline Agility and Dash can be used on the same turn. (A technicality: you’re potentially quadrupling your movement, not your speed.) #DnD https://t.co/NNZuy7DyEm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 5, 2017

