Can a spell like Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp or Telekinesis be Twinned?

@JeremyECrawford Can a spell like Macimillians Earthen Grasp or Telekinesis which targets 1 creature but u can change to another be Twinned
— Carmine (@nirvanstryder) February 2, 2016
Can a spell at its current level target more than one creature? If yes, you can't twin it. #DnD https://t.co/zDJSO5oUtx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @nirvanstryder that seems vague still to me. At casting, earthen grasp can only target one, but can be moved later…
— eric moss (@eerongal) February 4, 2016
A spell like Maximilian's earthen grasp doesn't target anyone at first. You create a thing, which then targets. #DnD https://t.co/meeJsGJlkO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016