Can a spell like Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp or Telekinesis be Twinned?

@JeremyECrawford Can a spell like Macimillians Earthen Grasp or Telekinesis which targets 1 creature but u can change to another be Twinned — Carmine (@nirvanstryder) February 2, 2016

Can a spell at its current level target more than one creature? If yes, you can't twin it. #DnD https://t.co/zDJSO5oUtx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @nirvanstryder that seems vague still to me. At casting, earthen grasp can only target one, but can be moved later… — eric moss (@eerongal) February 4, 2016