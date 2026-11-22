@JeremyECrawford can a spell be ended before its full duration by the caster or only concentration-based spells can be dismissed this way ?
— TadenRif (@TadenRif) June 24, 2016
You can dismiss your spell only if it requires concentration or the spell says you can dismiss it. #DnD https://t.co/bYkFTmdCqH
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 25, 2016
2 thoughts on “Can a spell be ended before its full duration by the caster?”
No dev reply lol
Sometimes my old age miss some tweets. I’ve corrected, thank you.