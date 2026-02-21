Can a Sorcerer dragonborn have two different ancestor?

@JeremyECrawford a sage advice question. Can a dragonborn have two different ancestry when they chose the draconic bloodline in the sorcerer
— David Barnes (@flyinghawk261) January 12, 2016
A dragonborn sorcerer can choose a different ancestor for the racial trait and for the Dragon Ancestor feature. #DnD https://t.co/1GvkjJSOoy
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2016
