@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawford can a simulacrum be ordered to obey another party member? nope
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016
@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawfordSo the simulacrum is allowed to disobey certain orders then? yes, if the orders are vague or too open ended it will seize some initiative
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016
@JeremyECrawford DnD question. Can the creator of a Simulacrum order it to follow someone else's orders ?
— Remi L (@LavRem01) April 19, 2016
You can tell your simulacrum to listen to someone else, but you can't cede your control. #DnD https://t.co/umEksxmTfp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016