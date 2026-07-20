@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawford can a simulacrum be ordered to obey another party member? nope — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016

@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawfordSo the simulacrum is allowed to disobey certain orders then? yes, if the orders are vague or too open ended it will seize some initiative — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016

@JeremyECrawford DnD question. Can the creator of a Simulacrum order it to follow someone else's orders ? — Remi L (@LavRem01) April 19, 2016