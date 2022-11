@JeremyECrawford can a rogue dash as Bonus Action while mounted? I feel dumb but I can't find the answer.

Anyone can take the Dash action while mounted, but it does the mount no good. A mount has to take the Dash action to gain its benefits. #DnD https://t.co/du8X6Vmisy

