@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can a person willingly fail a saving throw to let my spell affect them?
— Cleric-of-Zarconis (@ZarconistPreist) March 10, 2016
@ZarconistPreist @JeremyECrawford I'd allow it only if the creature is not under any magical compulsions like charm person
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 10, 2016
No rule lets you opt to fail a save. As DM, I might allow it, assuming you aren't incapacitated or dominated. #DnD https://t.co/cJkw2JA7vY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2016