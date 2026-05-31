@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Can a person willingly fail a saving throw to let my spell affect them? — Cleric-of-Zarconis (@ZarconistPreist) March 10, 2016

@ZarconistPreist @JeremyECrawford I'd allow it only if the creature is not under any magical compulsions like charm person — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 10, 2016