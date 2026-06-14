Can a PC attack with a versatile weapon then a draw dagger, extra attack with other hand?

@_Matafer @JeremyECrawford Can a PC attack with a versatile weapon with one/two hands. Then a draw dagger, extra attack with other hand? I wouldn't allow it – you already used your two hands to attack. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016

@_Matafer @JeremyECrawfordIf you have extra attack. Can you hold a weapon in each hand to attack, and it not count as two weapon fighting yes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016

@_MataferSo I attack with my b-axe in one hand. Then use extra attack to use my dagger in other hand, and its not considered TWF, right? yes – that works because you are not gaining more than your usual number of attacks. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016