Can a PC attack with a versatile weapon then a draw dagger, extra attack with other hand?

@_Matafer @JeremyECrawford Can a PC attack with a versatile weapon with one/two hands. Then a draw dagger, extra attack with other hand? I wouldn't allow it – you already used your two hands to attack.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016
@_Matafer @JeremyECrawfordIf you have extra attack. Can you hold a weapon in each hand to attack, and it not count as two weapon fighting yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016
@_MataferSo I attack with my b-axe in one hand. Then use extra attack to use my dagger in other hand, and its not considered TWF, right? yes – that works because you are not gaining more than your usual number of attacks.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016
@_MataferSo if its effortless to drop weapon/switch hands. And you can draw as part of attack? It wouldn’t work? Just asking for player. yes – you've already committed to using a two-handed attack. can't then change to TWF
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016