Can a paladin/druid in a wild shape extra attack?

@JeremyECrawford A paladin/driud with extra attack is in a wild shape with multiattack> extra on primary only, or extra the whole sequence? — Jeffrey (@ofthemagi) April 1, 2016

Extra Attack works with the Attack action, not with any other action, including Multiattack. #DnD https://t.co/ocUyPTIaYB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 2, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So when a beast/creature and/or WS Druid uses the 'Melee weapon attack: Bite' , it's taking the Attack Action, yes? — Airatome118 (@Airatome) April 28, 2016