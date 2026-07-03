Can a paladin/druid in a wild shape extra attack?

@JeremyECrawford A paladin/driud with extra attack is in a wild shape with multiattack> extra on primary only, or extra the whole sequence?
— Jeffrey (@ofthemagi) April 1, 2016
Extra Attack works with the Attack action, not with any other action, including Multiattack. #DnD https://t.co/ocUyPTIaYB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 2, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So when a beast/creature and/or WS Druid uses the 'Melee weapon attack: Bite' , it's taking the Attack Action, yes?
— Airatome118 (@Airatome) April 28, 2016
The Attack action can deliver a melee or ranged weapon attack of any sort, including a monster's. #DnD https://t.co/dyUikvXcvM
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016