Can a Glyph of Warding spell be counterspelled?

@JeremyECrawford A spell is a spell, but how is a spell from Spell Glyph (Glyph of Warding) cast? Can it be counterspelled?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) October 14, 2016
The casting time of counterspell specifies that you're responding to a creature you can see who is casting a spell. #DnD https://t.co/8lbFJcKukh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 14, 2016
