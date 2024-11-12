@JeremyECrawford Can a fighter use rally on himself? It uses the same language noted in spells targeting yourself on page 204. — Colin Smith (@NerfPyroPlz) September 28, 2016

The Rally feature targets one of your companions—an ally of yours. #DnD https://t.co/zC7Tf6Q5AV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 26, 2016

@NerfPyroPlzAre you sure? Same language in inspiring leader to a different effect. Isn’t ‘a creature you can see and hear’ the target? The pertinent words in Rally are "a friendly creature." — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2016

@NerfPyroPlzThanks for the response, but I’m still confused. Inspiring leader also says “friendly creatures” and allows self targeting. Yes, Inspiring Leader says you can target yourself. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2016

@JeremyECrawford ofc, but if target words are "friendly creature" and IL lets you target yourself, doesn't it follow that rally can too? — Colin Smith (@NerfPyroPlz) October 28, 2016

An exception (a spell/feat/class feature/etc.) has no bearing on the interpretation of another. The exceptional builds on the general. #DnD https://t.co/KPly0cuK9s — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016

@NerfPyroPlzIt absolutely must when there’s no non-spellcasting target rules. RE: on 204 it says “creature” can target yourself. cont. Rally and Inspiring Leader contain the necessary information for their targeting. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016

@NerfPyroPlzIf self contained, why create an exception to a rule 1 sentence earlier in inspiring leader? At very least, bad editing. Inspiring Leader creates an exception to the meaning of the word "companions" because that's the design intent for the feat. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016