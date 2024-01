@Plaguescarred @mikemearlsHi guys can a fighter use 2 maneuvers – Riposte on enemy’s attack & Pushing Attack on his attack? i.e 1/attack The intent is no more than 1 maneuver associated with any attack. Riposte is in a gray area, but I would say no.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 24, 2014