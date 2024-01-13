Can a familiar use Help to grant advantage at range?

Can a familiar use Help to grant his wiz adv. at range? And does the AT’s familiar count as an ally for his Sneak Attack?

A familiar can’t attack but can take non-attack actions, including Help. And a familiar is an allied creature. #DnD https://t.co/59BWszbP7o — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@MichaelHall8585Find Familiar says Familiar cannot attack. Can familiar Help in combat to grant advantage even if it cannot attack? Yes! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

Otherwise Eldritck Knights/Arcane Tricksters get Permanent True Strike every round from a familiar helping.

Otherwise Eldritck Knights/Arcane Tricksters get Permanent True Strike every round from a familiar helping.

A familiar that is constantly in melee has a good chance of being attacked and destroyed–a risk of using the familiar thus. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 20, 2015



