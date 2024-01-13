Can a familiar use Help to grant his wiz adv. at range? And does the AT’s familiar count as an ally for his Sneak Attack?
A familiar can’t attack but can take non-attack actions, including Help. And a familiar is an allied creature. #DnD https://t.co/59BWszbP7o
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
@MichaelHall8585Find Familiar says Familiar cannot attack. Can familiar Help in combat to grant advantage even if it cannot attack? Yes!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
Otherwise Eldritck Knights/Arcane Tricksters get Permanent True Strike every round from a familiar helping.
@mackenzie884Otherwise Eldritck Knights/Arcane Tricksters get Permanent True Strike every round from a familiar helping. but PH175
A familiar that is constantly in melee has a good chance of being attacked and destroyed–a risk of using the familiar thus.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 20, 2015
8 thoughts on “Can a familiar use Help to grant advantage at range?”
if the familiar is invisible, does he become visible using the help action? Its not really an attack that would normally break the invisibilty…
an owl has a fly speed of 60, and is immune to attacks of opportunity, meaning it can swoop down and theoretically out of standard melee range every round.
But not immune to readied attacks from a savvy opponent.
what is “AT” ?
Arcane Trickster.
A familiar must be next to the target, it cannot fly away and still be helping
It never says if to provide the Help action an ally has to stay in the 5′ range. Some people interpret this as being able to do the Help action and leave. Some, like myself feel it should stay within 5′ for the action to be completed.
You have to remember that even though turns take place one at a time, they are ‘technically’ all happening at the same time. So a the owl that flies in, helps and then leaves does it during the time you are attacking, and provides that distraction you needed.