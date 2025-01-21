@JeremyECrawford I have a couple of questions about familiars:
Can a familiar be dismissed if it's outside the 100' telepathy range?
— IVIaskerade (@IVIaskerade) February 6, 2017
Find familiar puts a range limit on the telepathy it provides. It intentionally puts no range limit on dismissing the familiar. #DnD https://t.co/vX2WbIjxf0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 6, 2017
@Tobbun Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 25, 2017
2 thoughts on “Can a familiar be dismissed if it’s outside the 100′ telepathy range?”
Can a familiar travel between planes if the caster leaves it there?
Again, there’s no limitation given, so I’d say yes.