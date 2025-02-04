@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD can a diviner use Portent for his own death saving throws? Can be used when he's unconscious? #DnD #dnd5e — Marco Fossati (@haelyn78) January 3, 2017

Portent works on saving throws. Death saving throws are saving throws. The feature doesn't say you need to be conscious. #DnD https://t.co/bPrq7OXxsW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 3, 2017

@JeremyECrawford "The feature doesn't say you need to be conscious." Only for your rolls, others you need to see, right? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) January 4, 2017