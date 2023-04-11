@JeremyECrawford Can a creature with multiple speeds choose which one to use to stand up from prone? e.g. Can a creature with 0 walking speed, or higher walking speed than flying speed, choose to stand using their flying speed? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) February 4, 2018

The rule on standing up from prone fails to account for you having multiple speeds. Here's the intent: if you have multiple speeds and stand up, expend an amount of movement equal to half your highest speed. #DnD https://t.co/bIsUZRdk0W — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018