One thought on “Can a creature with multiple speeds choose which one to use to stand up from prone?

  1. addisonbleu says:

    Seems to me it should work like this: You have a walking speed of 30 and a flying speed of 60. You stand up using half your speed. You now have walking movement of 15 left and flying movement of 30 left. Simple.

